Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile and man who assaulted 69-year-old

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:00 AM October 3, 2021   
John McCreery, Michael Smith and Jay Kedge have all been jailed in Norfolk this week. 

John McCreery, Michael Smith and Jay Kedge have all been jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A “deviant sexual predator” and a man who attacked a disabled 69-year-old have been jailed in Norfolk this week.  

Michael Smith 

Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Convicted sex offender Michael Smith. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Michael Smith, 64, worked at a special school in Norfolk which catered for children with complex needs. 

The former DJ was convicted of a total of 17 sexual offences, 15 of which were against one victim and two, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, were committed against a second victim. 

On Monday, he was handed a 28-year sentence, including 21 years in prison. 

Judge Andrew Shaw told Smith he was "an extremely troubling man", as he sentenced Smith to an extended 28-yeat sentence made up of 21 years in prison and seven on licence. 

John McCreery 

John McCreery who has been sentenced to three years in prison for his part in an 'appalling' attack

John McCreery who has been sentenced to three years in prison for his part in an 'appalling' attack in Attleborough. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

John McCreery, 54, together with another man carried out a prolonged attack on the vulnerable victim who had been falsely accused of theft. 

A 69-year-old disabled man was “kicked around the floor like a football” and had an axe held to his throat in an “appalling” attack. 

The court heard the victim also had an axe held to his throat by McCreery during the ordeal on March 8 2020. 

Jailing McCreery for a total of three years Judge Andrew Shaw said: “This was an appalling attack on a defenceless and vulnerable man”. 

Jay Kedge  

Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket.

Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Jay Kedge, 25, and his partner had been together about three years at the time of an incident which saw him punch her in the face. 

Norwich Crown Court heard the incident happened at a party while both Kedge and the victim had been drinking. 

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said his partner had been getting angry with Kedge before "matters became heated and the defendant hit out". 

Mr Vass said the victim suffered a double fracture to her eye socket as well as a cut lip after she was punched by Kedge following the incident on June 27 this year. 

Sentencing Kedge to 15 months in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "This was a grave injury. What you've done has had a real impact on your victim." 


