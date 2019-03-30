Jailed in Norfolk this week: Knife-point robber, disqualified driver and burglar

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Joao Pereira

Pereira, 30, of Canons Walk, Thetford, had been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted something of a “crime spree” last summer.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the “plethora of offences” included three non-dwelling burglaries, one dwelling burglary, a fraud, possession of a bladed article in a public place and assault of an emergency worker.

There was also an offence of failure to surrender to custody.

In January Pereira, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 24 months.

There was also a drug rehabilitation requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work attached to the sentence.

But the defendant appeared in court this week(Tuesday, March 26) having admitted breaching the order by failing to report as instructed on January 30 this year.

He also admitted possession of a drug of class C and commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Jailing him for 12 months Judge Katharine Moore said she had no option but to activate the suspended sentence.

Harry Goodrum

Goodrum, 22, was caught speeding down Koblenz Avenue in Norwich on December 15, 2018, at around 3.30am.

At the time he was disqualified from driving and was subject to a suspended sentence order for a hospital burglary committed last year.

Goodrum appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, speeding and breaching the suspended sentence order.

Prosecutor Lesla Small told the court a speed camera caught Goodrum travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Koblenz Avenue.

Goodrum, who gave Sturmy Close, Long Stratton, as a contact address, was identified as the driver and subsequently visited by police.

He told officers he had sold the car in October 2018, but police were able to identify him as the driver from clear photographs taken from a speed camera in the area.

Ms Small said he had a number of previous convictions for driving offences, including failing to stop after an accident and dangerous driving.

The court heard Goodrum was released from prison in December 2017 and had committed three offences since then.

He had been disqualified from driving since August 28, 2018, for 22 months and was subject to a suspended sentence order after he and two other men were involved in a burglary at a Lincolnshire hospital on May 2, 2018, where a room that contained laughing gas canisters was broken into.

When Goodrum appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for that matter on October 3, 2018, he was handed a six-week suspended sentence.

Norwich magistrates activated the suspended sentence and sent Goodrum for a further eight weeks in prison, to run consecutively, for driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for a further 15 months but did not receive a separate penalty for speeding and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge but no court costs were imposed.

Daniel York

York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with sports gear worth £235 on January 10 this year.

Then, half an hour later at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his Vauxhall Corsa.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court this week (Thursday, March 28) said York had gone into the JD Sports store and enquired about some clothing, before he “started to behave strangely” and approached the tills.

He asked if he could “try on some gloves” before producing a knife and demanding the shop worker open the till.

Another colleague called police while York grabbed some items and left.

He later attended the Jet station where he“pointed his knife” towards a man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

York drove off but was later picked up by police in London.

Jailing York for four years, Judge Stephen Holt said the shop assistant “must’ve been terrified”.

York was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Ashley Youngman

Youngman, 27, had £1,575 in cash in his possession when he was arrested on September 8, 2017, and a police search of his address found a safe which had a further £4,000 and a gas-powered BB gun still its box inside, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said the gun did not have ammunition and there was no evidence it had ever been used.

Mr Bleaney said that Youngman had a conviction for robbery in 2010, for which he received a four-year sentence, which meant that he was prohibited from possessing a weapon of this kind.

Mr Bleaney said that as well as the cash seized, it was found that Youngman also had other cash going into his bank account and in total had £15,000 in criminal property.

Youngman, of Middleton Road, Gorleston, admitted possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

Jailing him for two years, recorder Peter Guest told Youngman that he knew he was a disqualified person, but had a BB gun anyway and his basis of plea was that the gun was bought as a present for a family member and he had disapproved and hid the gun in his safe in its box.

A confiscation hearing for the cash will be held at a later date.