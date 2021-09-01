Jailed in August: Attempted murderer, drug dealers and arsonist

Published: 8:47 PM September 1, 2021

Alistair McKenzie, Simon Tait and Adrian Lake are among those who were jailed in August in Norfolk. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An attempted murderer who tried to kill his neighbour with a bird bath and a man who started a fire in his own home are among those who were jailed in Norfolk in August.

Terry Coogan and Leonardo Cardoso

Terry Coogan, 32, and Leonardo Cardoso, 22, were involved in a county lines operation which saw a 14-year-old boy store crack cocaine and heroin in a teddy bear. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Terry Coogan, 32, and Leonardo Cardoso, 22, were involved in a county lines operation which saw a 14-year-old boy store crack cocaine and heroin in a teddy bear.

The pair appeared before Norwich Crown Court in connection with drug offences in the Norwich area between November 2019 and February 2020.

Both pleaded guilty to the supply and possession of heroin and crack cocaine, but whereas Cardoso also pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking, Coogan pleaded not guilty to these.

He was later found guilty at a Norwich Magistrates' hearing in April.

Coogan was sentenced to nine years and eight months in jail and Cardoso was sentenced to six years. Both will serve the second half of their sentences released on licence for service in the community.

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz, 45, was jailed for two years after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating. - Credit: Archant/Norfolk Constabulary

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz, 45, of Skelton Road in Diss, was jailed for two years after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating on May 15, 2021.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Rychlewicz had been drinking heavily when he attacked his former partner, who he had been in an 18-month relationship with.

He pushed the victim into a bath and turned on the shower and taps before spraying the shower in her face.

The court heard how his former partner was unable to breathe and was gasping for air, before she managed to push him away and climb out of a window. The victim suffered an injury to her hand.

Alan Rogers

Alan Rogers, 46, was jailed for eight months after walking away from a number of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Alan Rogers, 46, was jailed for eight months after walking away from a number of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The ex-aerospace engineer admitted to 18 offences.

He was arrested on suspicion of making off without payment in Ipswich on November 18, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury.

Rogers accepted responsibility for all the offences and no further action was taken against the woman.

The venues which Rogers left without paying included the Sugar Beat Eating House in Swainsthorpe. He left without paying a balance of £824.95 for 10 nights' accommodation between July 10 and 20.

Lise Ali

Lise Ali, 23, was jailed for three years after admitting being in drug supply on December 10, 2018. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Lise Ali, 23, was jailed for three years after admitting being in drug supply on December 10, 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Ali was caught doing drug deals in the Old Palace Road area in Norwich, and was found to have 18 wraps of heroin and seven wraps of crack cocaine when arrested.

While on bail he was also found to be involved in cannabis supply in London.

Jamal Goole

Jamal Goole was jailed for four years for his part in a class A drugs conspiracy. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Jamal Goole, 24, from London, was jailed in Norwich Crown Court for his part in a Class A drugs conspiracy.

Goole was responsible for managing a county line that supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich between February and July 2020.

A number of mobile phones were seized along with drugs and cash.

Goole was jailed for four years and was ordered to pay back £6,402.

Dean Enifer and Peter McKenna

Dean Enifer, 43, and Peter McKenna, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying Class A drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk men were given lengthy jail sentences for supplying cocaine in Norwich between April 2020 and January 2021.

Dean Enifer, 43, of Lamberts Close in Weasenham, and Peter McKenna, 30, of Cliff Parade in Hunstanton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

The pair were arrested at their homes in January, after an investigation found they were using encrypted phones to supply a large amount of cocaine in Norfolk.

Enifer was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, whilst McKenna was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

Martynas Dagilis

Martynas Dagilis, 24, didn’t take kindly to being woken up after falling asleep in a hospital waiting room.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Dagilis, of Norwich Road, Mulbarton, became aggressive after being woken up in A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

After trying to smoke in the toilets, he tried hitting a nurse with his crutches but missed and hit a wall.

He admitted two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour on June 3 and was jailed four months, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £219 in compensation.

Simon Tait

Simon Tait, 38, was jailed for four years and four months at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A detective has welcomed the prison sentence given to a man who went to a pub car park with an imitation firearm intent on getting himself shot.

Simon Tait, 38, was jailed for four years and four months at Norwich Crown Court last week after having admitted possession of an imitation firearm, assaulting an emergency worker and sending a letter/communication with intent to cause distress on May 23 this year.

He also admitted an indent images offence dating back to February this year.

Tait, of Coldham Hall, Surlingham, had gone to the Coldham Hall Tavern with an imitation rifle intent on provoking a police shooting as he "wanted to be shot dead".

Alistair McKenzie

Alistair Mckenzie was jailed after admitting arson in Wymondham. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alistair McKenzie, 55, had to be rescued from a property by firefighters started the fire himself.

McKenzie had to be taken to hospital after he was rescued following a house fire in Wymondham.

He put neighbours "at serious risk of harm" after starting the blaze at the property in Poppy Street, just before 6.45am on November 27 2019.

McKenzie, of Enfield Row, Wymondham was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after being convicted of arson with intent to endanger life.

James Spittles, Thomas Baxter and Louis Sullivan

James Spittles (right), Thomas Baxter (left) and Louis Sullivan (middle) were jailed for supplying cocaine in the Great Yarmouth area. - Credit: Norfolk Police

James Spittles, 38, of no fixed address, was one of three men jailed from the Great Yarmouth area after admitting supplying cocaine.

Thomas Baxter, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Friday August 6 and was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Louis Sullivan, 32, appeared at the same hearing and was jailed for four years after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Joseph Melhado

Joseph Melhado, 30, of Anmer, near King's Lynn, admitted stealing underwear and a sex toy in a burglary at St Germans, near King's Lynn.

Melhado was jailed for two years at King's Lynn Crown Court and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149. No order for costs was made.

At a previous hearing in June, Melhado's barrister Nicholas Bleaney asked for a pre-sentence report into the case which he described as "very unusual".

Bruce Knowles

Bruce Knowles plead guilty to cannabis production. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bruce Knowles, aged 5, was jailed after police found hundreds of cannabis plants last year.

Knowles, from North Elmham, pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis and was jailed for three and a half years at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, August 5

His cannabis factory was discovered in September 2020, containing over 350 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, along with hydroponic equipment.

Adrian Lake

Adrian Lake, 60, was sentenced to a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempting to murder his neighbour who he hit with a bird bath. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Adrian Lake was jailed for life after he tried to kill his neighbour by smashing him over the head with a concrete bird bath.

Lake, 60, repeatedly struck his neighbour over the head with the bird bath following an argument.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting, said the 58-year-old victim had gone round to see Lake and said he was going to call police, before he was attacked.

She said: "He picked up a bird bath and swung it towards him. It broke as he made contact and he (the victim) fell to the floor.”

Daniel Muzumara

Daniel Muzumara, 31, was jailed for attacking his former partner.

Muzumara was said to be in a toxic relationship with his ex-partner and the two argued after she found out he had been seeing another woman, who he went on to have a child with, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said the pair, who had been drinking and taken drugs, were staying at a hotel in Great Yarmouth on September 9, last year, when they started fighting and Muzumara is said to have stamped on the victim's head with a shod foot during the attack.

Muzumara of Oxton Close, Colchester, admitted causing actual bodily harm to the victim but when Judge Alice Robinson passed a nine month sentence a tearful Muzumara fell to his knees and kept pleading with the judge, before being led down to the cells shouting.

Zoe Errington

Zoe Errington, of Bethel Street, Norwich admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply in June this year and was jailed 27 months. - Credit: Archant

Zoe Errington, 40, was seen in Chapelfield North by police officers dealing drugs in the area, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Errington was found to have 15 wraps of heroin hidden in her mouth and also had £100 in cash on her. She was then taken to the police station she tested positive for heroin.

Errington, of Bethel Street, Norwich admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply in June this year and was jailed 27 months.

The court heard she had 24 convictions for 73 offences, mostly for shoplifting offences, but no previous for drugs supply.

Kier Huxtable

Kier Huxtable who shot his former friend in the chest for no apparent reason has been jailed for 18 years. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Kier Huxtable who shot his former friend in the chest for no apparent reason has been jailed for 18 years.

Huxtable appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for the attempted murder of David Wright on October 11, 2019.

The 80-year-old admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, but denied attempted murder and was convicted by a jury within less than an hour of a trial last November.

Huxtable entered Mr Wright's home, in Pond Lane, Brandon while Mr Wright was sitting on the sofa, speaking to his parents on the phone.

The court heard how Huxtable pointed a foot-long double-barrelled handgun at Mr Wright's chest and declared: "This is what you deserve", before pulling the trigger.