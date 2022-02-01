Jailed in Norfolk in January: Sex offenders and drug dealer among them

Ian Bennett (left) was jailed for sexual offences against young girls and Mark Moulton (right) was jailed for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who "routinely" abused young girls for 25-years and a man who threatened to petrol bomb his ex-partner's home were among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney in January.

Here are just some of the criminals put behind bars last month.

Mark Moulton

Mark Moulton has been jailed for more than two years after being found with Class A and B drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mark Moulton, 26, of Norwich Street, Dereham, pleaded guilty to five charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

He was stopped while driving in Diss in May 2020 and police found a quantity of drugs, cash and phones in his car.

Moulton was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Steve Donovan, said: “Moulton made money from selling drugs within Diss, which we know is often linked to other acquisitive crime and has a negative impact on the local community."

Andrew Reilly

Andrew Reilly. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Andrew Reilly, 33, of Notley Road, Lowestoft, admitted false imprisonment and assault of emergency workers.

He climbed through a house window and dragged his victim out of bed, threatening him with a knife for an hour over an alleged drug debt.

Reilly was sentenced to five years and four months in prison as well as a three-year licence period and a restraining order by the victim.

DI Matt Adams of Lowestoft CID said: “Reilly is a violent bully who thought he could offend without repercussion. I am glad to see him back behind bars where he can no longer cause upset in the community.”

Carl Horth

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Carl Horth, 34, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, was charged and jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was reported to the police for 'aggressive begging' in North Quay Retail Park. He had more than 100 convictions for more than 200 offences as of July 2020.

Horth was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Ross Smith

Ross Smith. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ross Smith, 33, of Banham Road, Beccles, pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He had been sexually abusing a young girl and was found guilty by the jury.

The victim's mother described Smith's offending as "despicable" and outlined the impact it had had on her daughter and their family in a statement read by prosecutor Andrew Thompson.

Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a licence period of five years. The judge ordered him to also sign the sex offenders' register for life, and imposed a indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Rhys Phillips

Rhys Phillips. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Rhys Phillips, who was prohibited from contacting an ex-partner, threatened to "petrol bomb" her house if she did not meet him within hours of the order being made.

Phillips, 27, had been in a relationship with the victim during 2021 but it came to an end after the defendant was imprisoned following an offence against a previous partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard Phillips was made the subject of a stalking prevention order, meaning he was not to contact her, on September 10 last year.

Phillips, of Bullard Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday January 18 having admitted three breaches of an interim stalking order, battery, possession of a bladed article and two counts of fraud.

Sentencing Phillips to two years imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said the ink was barely dry on the order which had been made to protect his former partner when he made "ugly threats" to her.

Sam Crouch

Paedophile Sam Crouch from King’s Lynn has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Crouch, also known as Stuart Edwards, 34, committed a total of 13 sexual offences — including the creation of an indecent video and photographs of a child — over a six-year period.

Crouch was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children and a computer tablet which breached conditions of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

On October 29, 2021, Crouch had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jail term was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme and it was increased to five years on January 18.

Ian Bennett

Ian Bennett. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bennett, who was already serving a jail sentence for sexual offences against a girl was convicted of abusing two other child victims years earlier.

He was jailed for 24 years in 2016 after being found guilty of a campaign of sexual abuse against a young girl between 2005 and 2015.

Currently of HM Prison Bure, he was back in court after admitting 11 sexual offences against another child, between 1987 and 1992 and two offences against another girl between 1999 and 2001.

Will Carter, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said there was a period of 25 years when Bennett was "routinely abusing young girls"

The offences, which occurred in Norfolk as well as Lancashire, included two counts of gross indecency against one girl as well as two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Bennett was sentenced to an extended determinate sentence of 28 years made up of 20 years custody, and eight years extended licence.

Paul McNulty

McNulty, who dumped waste from a Norwich office conversion on Norfolk farmland has been jailed for 16 weeks.

He was caught on camera at a farm in Horstead dumping concrete, plasterboard, waste timber and roof sheeting among other items.

The camera had been installed at the farm following previous incidents of flytipping.

On Tuesday afternoon he was jailed for 16 weeks at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after he had pleaded guilty to four counts each of being an unregistered carrier of controlled waste and depositing controlled waste.

Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Miller was jailed for 24 months at Norwich Crown Court after he and two other men were found to be in possession of an array of weapons including two machetes and a baseball bat after pulling over a car in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard police followed an Audi A5 car being driven by Miller on Mousehold Lane.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said it was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Norwich on October 30 2019.

Miller was subsequently arrested after the officer spotted a torque wrench and baseball bat in the car while others "decamped" with one of them "holding a large machete".

Weapons were later found by police searching the car including a machete, a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.

The two other men were Connor Secker, 20 and Brogan Crosby, 20.

Crosby was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was due to appear in court having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He did not appear in court due to having "Covid symptoms" and will be sentenced at a later date.

Harvey Sutton

Harvey Sutton, 18, who is behind bars after admitting two robberies in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Harvey Sutton, 18, and another man were involved in two robberies in the city during which one of the victims was told he "would be dead" if he went to police.

Nicola May, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said at about 7.30pm on August 12 last year the victim had been with a friend at a bus stop on Hall Road when they were approached by two men on a push bike, one of whom was sat on the handlebars.

One of the men on the bike asked the two for weed but the victim said he did not have any.

They went to ride away but as they did so saw a silver necklace the victim was wearing and made threats to "stab" him when he refused to give it up.

The following day the court heard another victim, who was with friends in Chapelfield Gardens, was asked if he had any weed.

Sutton and the other man attempted to pull his airpods out of his ear before the victim fell to the ground when he was punched and kicked in the face and body.

Sutton, of Draper Way, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (January 14) having previously admitted two counts of robbery.

Sentencing Sutton to 40 months in a young offenders' institution (YOI) Judge Maureen Bacon said the victim of the first robbery was "still traumatised" by what happened even though no actual knife was produced.

