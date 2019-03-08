Jailed in Norfolk this week: Escaped rapist, axe wielding raiders and sex offender

(Left to right) Charles Adcock, Ryan Helstern. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary, Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant Norfolk Constabulary/Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Charles Adcock. Photo:Norfolk Police Charles Adcock. Photo:Norfolk Police

-Charles Adcock

Adcock, 60, formerly of Mile Cross, Norwich, was bailed by police in May 2015, on a string of sex charges but was not arrested until May, this year, when he was caught out by city council workers.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim told how the sex abuse at the hands of Adcock had blighted her life and the fact he had gone on the run for years had only added to her torment.

Adcock admitted rape of a child and a string of sex assaults on the same girl, which started when she was seven and also admitted inciting the victim to engage in sexual activity.

Adcock also admitted possession of indecent photos of a child, possession of one prohibited image and possession of one extreme pornographic image on May 26, 2015.

Ryan Helstern. PIC: Norfolk Police. Ryan Helstern. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Jailing him for 14 years, Judge Katharine Moore told Adcock: "Your offending has had a devastating effect on the victim worsened by the fact you absconded for some four years." He was also placed on the sex offender's register for life.

-Ryan Helstern and Robert Gladman

Helstern, 24, formerly of Colombia Way, Lynn, and Gladman, 33, formerly of Milton Avenue, Lynn, left a couple terrified after they threatened them with a knife and an axe during an armed raid carried out in the middle of the night.

The couple were woken after armed raiders, with faces covered by scarves, broke into the home and threatened them with a knife and an axe after shining torches in their faces while they were still in bed.

Helstern and Gladman were sentenced to nine years and eight and a half years respectively for their parts in the raid on November 6 last year.

The jail terms came after they were both previously found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to commit robbery following a trial earlier this year.

They were also each found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.

-Brad Pitts

Pitts, 23, of Sturdee Avenue, Great Yarmouth, who was 19 at the time of the offences, chatted to the girl on social media and despite knowing her age, he arranged to meet up with her in a park, where he sexually touched the girl, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the offences took place back in March, 2016.

Pitts admitted sexual activity with a child and was jailed three and half years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offender's register.

