Jailed in Norfolk in December: Costessey con woman, career criminal and dangerous arsonist

Left to right: Natalie Rivers, Jamie Gill, and Lance Meikle. Photo Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constab

Here’s our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts.

Left to right: Adam Murphy, Sonny Patience, and Jordan Miah-Mora. Photo: Norfolk Police Left to right: Adam Murphy, Sonny Patience, and Jordan Miah-Mora. Photo: Norfolk Police

• Three drug dealers

Adam Murphy, 28, from Great Yarmouth, Sonny Patience, 21, from London and Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Norwich Crown Court heard how officers observed the trio supplying drugs between July and October as part of Operation Gravity. Police seized a number of mobile phones, cash, an amount of cannabis, as well as a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Murphy was sentenced to three years in prison, Patience was sentenced to four years in prison and Miah-Mora was imprisoned for three years and four months.

Elliott Dye. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Elliott Dye. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

• Elliott Dye

Dye, 35, of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, was spotted by a police officer on patrol making a drug exchange in the Foxes Passage area of Great Yarmouth.

Richard Patterson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Dye tried to resist arrest before spitting out six wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Mark Grace. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Mark Grace. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

He was jailed for two years.

• Mark Grace

Grace, 30, of Corton Road in Lowestoft, was convicted of four counts of fraud and one count of theft when he appeared before Norwich Crown Court in November.

On Friday, December 14, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for the crimes, which he committed between August 2016 and November 2018 against three women and one man.

Lance Meikle. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Lance Meikle. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The court heard he got into relationships with the victims after meeting them through social media. He then convinced the women to take out loans and credit for him - promising he would pay them back. However, once he received the money he ended the relationship and left his victims to pay off the debts.

• Lance Meikle

Meikle, 42, set fire to net curtains at his address in Apsley Road which then spread through the flat and could have injured or killed people living in adjoining homes if the fire took hold, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The court heard it was only the fire doors and the fact firefighters arrived within four minutes that prevented the blaze spreading to other homes and to the flat below.

Natalie Rivers. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Natalie Rivers. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

He was given a nine year extended sentence made up of four years custody and five years extended licence.

• Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers, 35, from West End, Old Costessey, stole the life savings of a man she met on a dating website then falsely accused him of rape.

Aaron Bidle. Photo: Norfolk Police Aaron Bidle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Rivers pretended to have genuine feelings for the 58-year-old victim but stole his £3,040 life savings, then claimed to police he was her Sugar Daddy before making up the false rape allegation, Norwich Crown Court heard.

In an impact statement the victim said he felt low and depressed and physically sick to be falsely accused of rape. Rivers admitted theft and was jailed 20 months.

• Aaron Bidle

Aaron Bidle, 36, of Drayton Road, Norwich, grabbed a woman on a Norwich footpath just weeks after being released from prison.

Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police

Norwich Crown Court heard how Bidle covered the woman’s mouth and tried to pull her backwards before she screamed out, bit his hand and managed to remove it from her mouth.The prosecution said she then managed to knee Bidle in the groin during the struggle before he let go and ran off.

Bidle had been released by the parole board a month before the attack after serving 11 years for robbery.

Sentencing him to an extended 10 year sentence, made up of five years custody and an additional five years on licence, Judge Holt said the attack had “terrorised” the victim.

• Martin Bolton

Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Driver Martin Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” as Norwich Magistrates Court heard of a drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

The court heard how Mr Bolton’s car went onto the kerb and “straddled the path”, forcing the pedestrian to take avoiding action to avoid being struck.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks. Bolton was also banned from driving for 36 months and nine weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

• Jamie Gill and Dana Cox

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Jamie Gill, 25, and Dana Cox, 22, were jailed for burglary and theft after carrying out a car-jacking and burgling the home of a woman who had offered them charitable help as they had both been sleeping rough.

Gill admitted burglary and robbery and was given an extended 10 year sentence made up of seven years custody and three years extended licence for the protection of the public.

Cox admitted burglary and theft and she was given 40 months jail.

• An organised crime gang

Michael Foley. PIC: Norfolk Police. Michael Foley. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Members of an organised crime gang involved in more than 200 burglaries across the East of England were jailed for a total of more than 70 years.

Twelve members of the gang appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, December 6 to be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary of both homes and businesses between February to December last year across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

• Michael Foley

Michael Foley, 28, was stopped by police driving along North Walsham Road in Norwich at 11.50pm on December 1, the same day as Norfolk and Suffolk police’s Christmas drink drive campaign started.

Foley was found to have 169 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he was later charged.

Foley, of Bayes Court, North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 5 where he was given 18 weeks custody after he admitted drink driving.

In addition to the sentence, which was imposed as a result of the high level of alcohol, he was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Foley was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks imprisonment after he was found in breach of a suspended sentence order, imposed for a separate offence in September this year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.