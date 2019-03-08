Jailed in Norfolk this week: Attempted rapist, sex offender and men who shot teen

(Left to right) Ernest Roylance, Roger Haynes and Kallum Eastall. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Jermaine Gordon was jailed for 28 months for drug dealing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Jermaine Gordon was jailed for 28 months for drug dealing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jermaine Gordon

Jermaine Gordon, 24 and from London, was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Wednesday, September 11 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers had attended an address in Mallard Way in Sprowston just before midnight on Monday, October 2 last year and found Gordon inside with more than £200 in cash and a handwritten note with a list of telephone numbers.

Following further searches officers also seized a large quantity of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and mobile phones.

David Edwards

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Edwards, 53, formerly of Alderson Place, Norwich, sent his ex-partner more than 100 messages on her phone via What's App and voicemail, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the messages sent on June 13 this year, which had been sent round on Facebook, showed a woman in her underwear being repeatedly stabbed before having her head cut off.

He appeared for sentence on Monday having previously admitted a malicious communications offence between June 13 and June 23 this year and breaching a restraining order between the same dates.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Edwards that if the sending of the graphic image of the woman being brutally murdered was not bad enough he made it "even more serious" by warning her that this is what she should get.

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

He said he had come to the view that the offending was so serious that only immediate custody could be justified and jailed him for 16 months.

Judge Shaw also made the restraining order preventing him from contacting his partner, which was to expire next year, until further order.

Robertas Grublys

A man had been swimming with friends a lake at Leziate, near King's Lynn, when he got out and looked to go to the toilet in a derelict building.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was there he came across Robertas Grublys, who said something to him before punching him in the side of the face.

Robertas Grublys. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary. Robertas Grublys. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Grublys "held his hands up like a boxer" then punched the victim twice more to the right side of his face.

The court heard the victim jumped off a balcony with a three foot drop to get away from Grublys.

Police later arrived and arrested Grublys, who by this time was in the road with his shirt off involved in a fracas with the victim's friends.

Mr Youell said the victim suffered a fractured jaw in the attack which later required surgery.

Roger Haynes was sentanced to 50 months for possession of indecent photos and breaching his sex offences order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Roger Haynes was sentanced to 50 months for possession of indecent photos and breaching his sex offences order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sentencing Grublys, of Highfield, Lynn, to 18 months in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said no other punishment could be justified for this sort of "mindless violence that causes serious injury".

Roger Haynes

Roger Haynes, 71, from Church Lane, Gorleston, who is on the sex offender's register, was found with more than 30,000 indecent images and videos of children when police checked on him in 2017, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that while under investigation for these matters he had then breached his sexual harm prevention order by leaving the county in August, last year, to go on a 10-day holiday in Bangkok, in Thailand.

Mr Ivory said that he was required under the order to tell police if he was leaving the UK but said: "He failed to tell the police and was out of their jurisdiction."

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

The court heard Haynes, who had previous convictions for possessing indecent images and breaching his order, had since been diagnosed with serious illness and was now receiving only palliative care for his condition.

Haynes admitted downloading indecent images, possession of indecent images and failing to comply with the sex offender's register and was jailed for 50 months.

Ernest Roylance

Roylance, 54, was sleeping rough on the streets of Great Yarmouth, along with the victim, when he attempted to rape her on June 27.

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Richard Kelly, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, heard a member of the public who had been walking his dog at about 11pm, heard a woman "screaming" from a nearby shop doorway.

The court heard that as the couple got up from the doorway it was clear they were in a state of undress.

Mr Kelly said they moved to a second doorway where she could be heard screaming "No, go away, don't do it."

The victim pushed Roylance away but he pinned her down by holding her arms and tried to rape her.

The offence was also picked up on CCTV and police were called and arrested the offender.

Roylance, of no fixed abode, had previously admitted attempted rape.

He appeared at court in custody on Monday (September 9) to be sentenced.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating, said Roylance, who has 29 previous convictions for 74 offences, had a "serious alcohol issue".

She said Roylance does not remember but put his hands up following the evidence against him and accepts he must have done it.

Judge Andrew Shaw said the offence was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be imposed.

Roylance was jailed for a total of five years and three months.

Kallum Eastall and Jake Brittain

Kallum Eastall, 19, and Jake Brittain, 27, were part of the masked gang which ambushed a teenager after luring him to the park off Adelaide Street, in the early hours of June 2018.

Ian James, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the 19-year-old from London made his way to the park on a bike when he was attacked by a gang of four men, three of whom were masked.

He said two were armed with knives and one had a shotgun and the victim was put to the floor and the four attackers demanded; "Give me what you have got."

Mr James said the shotgun was pointed at his face and said: "He believed he was going to be killed."

Mr James said the victim thought he had nothing to lose by running away but as he fled he was shot in the lower back and buttocks.

Eastall and Brittain were later arrested at Eastall's home in Lilburne Avenue, in Norwich.

Eastall and Brittain both admitted attempted robbery, having a firearm with intent to commit robbery, and possession of two 15-inch knives on June 27 2018.

Eastall was given an extended 13-year sentence with nine years custody and a four years extended licence.

Brittain was given a 14-year extended sentence with 10 years custody and four years extended licence.

Jailing them Judge Stephen Holt said that they both posed a risk of serious harm to the public.