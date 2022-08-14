Sexual predator and teen acid attacker jailed in Norfolk this week

Gary Parnell (left) and Jamie Stevens (right) have been jailed this week - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary

A sexual predator who assaulted a young girl and a teenager who blinded another man in one eye with as corrosive liquid are among the criminals who have been put behind bars this week.

Here are some of the people who have been jailed in Norfolk.

Gary Parnell

Parnell, 39, of Providence Place, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence after being convicted after trial of assaulting a child by penetration.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was 11 and the defendant was 36 at the time of the assault, which happened in Norwich on December 7, 2019.

Passing a nine-year sentence, made up of eight years in custody and one year on licence, Judge Alice Robinson, who described the victim as being "particularly vulnerable" said Parnell had shown "no remorse".

Judge Robinson said it had not only harmed the victim but her whole family too.

Parnell was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years.

He has also been given a restraining order, meaning he cannot contact the victim directly or indirectly for 10 years and must sign on the sex offender's register indefinitely.

Shannon Lovelock

Shannon Lovelock, who was jailed for a vicious attack on a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket, bit a prison officer in a "nasty" assault at Norwich Prison.

Lovelock 37, was sentenced to four years in prison after attacking three police officers, including Inspector Laura Symonds, in Norwich city centre in May 2019.

Insp Symonds suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket in the attack in which two of her colleagues were also injured, with one of the officers bitten.

Lovelock appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 12, to be sentenced having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It followed an attack at HMP Norwich on January 29 this year during which the prison officer was punched in the face and bitten.

Lovelock, currently of HMP Bure, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Judge Anthony Bate who said it was "inevitable" there would be a custodial sentence in the case.

Judge Bate said it had been a "particularly nasty type of assault" on a "prison officer doing his duty within the prison context".

The court heard Lovelock had nine convictions for a total of 17 offences, including the attack on Inspector Symonds and her colleagues in March 2019.

Jamie Stevens

Jamie Stevens, 18, squirted corrosive liquid from a Lucozade bottle into the face of his victim causing “devastating consequences”.

As a result of the attack the victim's cornea was burned away and he had to learn to drive using just one eye.

The court had heard the victim had gone to the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket on May 13 this year to pick up three friends after Stevens had threatened to splash acid over one of them during an argument.

After confronting him in the beer garden over the threats, Stevens, who previously lived in Ipswich and has links to Felixstowe, squirted what turned out to be ammonia into the man’s face.

Stevens, whose last known address was given in court as Cowgate in Norwich, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police who investigated the attack said the lengthy sentence was a warning to people who carry out acid attacks, following a rise in incidents.







