Jailed in Norfolk: Man who threatened to petrol bomb home and paedophile

A man who threatened to petrol bomb his ex-partner's house and a paedophile who had his prison sentence extended were jailed this week.

These are the criminals who were sentenced in Norfolk.

Rhys Phillips

Rhys Phillips. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Rhys Phillips, who was prohibited from contacting an ex-partner, threatened to "petrol bomb" her house if she did not meet him within hours of the order being made.

Phillips, 27, had been in a relationship with the victim during 2021 but it came to an end after the defendant was imprisoned following an offence against a previous partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard Phillips was made the subject of a stalking prevention order, meaning he was not to contact her, on September 10 last year.

Phillips, of Bullard Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday January 18 having admitted three breaches of an interim stalking order, battery, possession of a bladed article and two counts of fraud.

Sentencing Phillips to two years imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said the ink was barely dry on the order which had been made to protect his former partner when he made "ugly threats" to her.

Sam Crouch

Paedophile Sam Crouch from King’s Lynn has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Crouch, also known as Stuart Edwards, 34, committed a total of 13 sexual offences — including the creation of an indecent video and photographs of a child — over a six-year period.

Crouch was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children and a computer tablet which breached conditions of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

On October 29, 2021, Crouch had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jail term was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme and it was increased to five years on January 18.