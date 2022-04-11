Jailed in Norfolk: Some of the criminals put behind bars last week

From left to right: Alex Springall, Gary Bowgen and Ray Sim have all been jailed this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who physically abused his partner and a man who left blood, vomit and urine in communal areas of a block of flats were jailed in Norfolk last week.

Here's a few of the people that have been put behind bars across the county over the past seven days.

Alex Springall, 23

Former UEA student Alex Springall who has been jailed after he was caught selling class A drugs on campus. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Former University of East Anglia medical student, Alex Springall, was jailed for 26 months having previously admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, on April 17, 2021.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Springall was caught asking students "if they wanted to buy some stuff" along University Drive on the campus.

Police were called by security with officers finding bags of white powder as well as cash on him.

His address on the campus was also searched and more drugs in white bags were found as well as two mobile phones, with dealing messages on them, as well as other paraphernalia, including weighing scales and cash.

In total, class A drugs with a street value of between £2,800 and £4,700 were found as well as £1,500 in cash.

Springall, from Cardiff, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on April 4.

Gary Bowgen, 34

Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months. - Credit: Norfolk police

Gary Bowgen, 34, of Clifton Road, Lowestoft, was sentenced to seven years and six months at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 5, after pleading guilty to subjecting his girlfriend to a fear of violence by harassment between January 2021 and August 2021.

Bowgen and the victim had been in a relationship for two years and within weeks of moving into the victim's Norwich home, he became physically and verbally abusive.

The incidents included Bowgen slapping, strangling and dragging the victim down the street.

Bowgen's two-day old baby was placed under a Police Protection Order due to the risk imposed on the baby from his behaviour.

Ray Sim, 53

Ray Sim, of Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Ray Sim, 53, of Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for two years for repeated breaches of anti-social behaviour injunction obtained by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to protect residents.

Sim left blood, vomit, and urine in communal areas of a block of flats and is said to have harassed and threatened residents' lives with shouting, swearing and banging on doors in the flats in Great Northern Close, Great Yarmouth.

He threatened a resident and on one occasion was arrested and found in possession of a bladed article.

Sim was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on April 4.