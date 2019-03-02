Jailed in Norfolk in February: Drink-driver, domestic abuser and paedophile

Left: Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Centre: Kyal Balfour. Right: Daniel Hirst.

Here is our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts in February.

Kyal Balfour was jailed for two and half years after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Kyal Balfour

Balfour, 29, described as an “extremely troubling, controlling and coercive young man,” was jailed last month for attacking his partner at their home at Friends Road, Norwich in 2018.

The woman pretended to be dead to escape after a violent assault by Balfour, who bit off a chunk of her nose and left her for dead in a pool of her own blood, the court heard.

He was also handed a restraining order banning all contact with her, despite his partner being willing to rekindle the relationship.

“Sometimes the courts have to protect people, even if they don’t want protecting,” said Judge Andrew Shaw as he sentenced Balfour at Norwich Crown Court.

Daniel Hirst.

He received a sentence of two years and six months.

Daniel Hirst

Hirst, 40, of Rockingham Road, Norwich, sent indecent images of children to a 17-year-old girl in care while under a sexual risk order.

He admitted possessing 264 indecent images, of which more than half were the most explicit, as well as distributing indecent images, possessing extreme pornography, and breaching a sexual risk order.

He was jailed for three years.

Karl Fuller.

Karl Fuller

Fuller, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 14 having admitted three burglaries, an attempted burglary and another offence of handling stolen goods following a spree of offending in Weeting and Norwich in December last year.

Fuller also asked for 31 other offences to be taken into consideration, including 18 burglaries committed in Norfolk and Suffolk between October 2015 and December 2018.

Isobel Ascherson, representing Fuller, said there was “no question these offences were the result of a class A drug addiction”.

But she said he wanted to clean the slate and put it all behind him which is why he told the police “everything he could remember”. Fuller was jailed for three years.

Rebecca Wilson.

Rebecca Wilson

Wilson, 23, of no fixed address was wanted for shoplifting offences and threatening security staff at Aldi in King’s Lynn.

When officers went to arrest her, she told them she would stab them with a needle if they came near her.

Wilson, who appeared via video link from Peterborough Prison, admitted threatening behaviour, having a bladed article in a public place on January 10, and a string of thefts from shops.

Jailing her for 16 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it must have been “absolutely petrifying” for police officers to be threatened and told the needle was going to be used to stab them and said there was no way they would know if the needle was dirty or not.

Richard Wheeldon.

Richard Wheeldon

Wheeldon, of Seabank Road, Wisbech, appeared in court on Friday having previously admitted two counts of dangerous driving and drink driving.

One count was in relation to a crash on the A17 near Sutton involving an elderly motorist.

He also admitted a series of other motoring offences, including failing to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

The 19-year-old, who also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, was jailed for 30 months.

The knife a man arrested on Rosary Road had tucked into his waistband.

Andrew Mutoti

A London teenager was jailed for eight months after being caught armed with an eight inch knife while already on bail for carrying a blade.

It gave Andrew Mutoti, 18, ‘three strikes’ for carrying knives, and officers had to pepper spray him to make an arrest after he tried to escape.

Mutoti, of Latymer Way, London, was jailed for four months for each of the knife offences, to run consecutively.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Liam O’Grady

A drink-driver who led police on a chase which reached speeds of up to 100mph on the A47 was jailed after a judge branded it “extremely reckless”.

O’Grady, 30, of Mill Road, Nottingham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted dangerous driving, drink-driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Jailing O’Grady for 12 months, judge Maureen Bacon said it was “an extremely reckless thing to do”.

O’Grady was also banned from driving for three years and six months and ordered to take an extended re-test before he can drive.

Byron Paris.

Byron Paris

An inmate at Norwich Prison has been jailed after four improvised weapons were found in his cell.

Byron Paris, 22, was serving a sentence at the Knox Road jail following a drugs conviction.

Paris, currently of HMP Norwich but previously from Ipswich, appeared at the crown court having admitted four counts of possession of bladed articles in prison. He also admitted possession of a mobile phone and five mobile phone chargers and SIM cards.

Sentencing Paris to 18 months in prison recorder Guy Ayers said these were “of course very serious offences”.

Abiola Akamo was arrested following a police raid at an address in Lowestoft and has been jailed for 12 months.

Abiola Akamo

A man caught with cocaine following a police raid at an address in Lowestoft was jailed for 12 months.

Police raided the address in Reeve Street after getting a tip-off, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Abiola Akamo, 32, of Reeve Street, Lowestoft, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine on January 2 this year and appeared for sentence.

As well as his 12-month custodial sentence, judge Maureen Bacon also ordered Akamo to pay £80 costs.

Kristopher Kealey was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

Kristopher Kealey

A judge praised a six-year-old victim of a sex assault for finding the courage to tell her family what happened, as the man responsible was jailed.

Kristopher Kealey, 39, indecently touched the girl as she was sitting on a sofa at a party in North Walsham, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Kealey, of no fixed address, had denied sexually assaulting the child but was convicted following a trial and appeared for sentence on Friday.

Jailing him for two years and placing him on the sex offender’s register for 10 years, judge Katharine Moore said that Kealey’s behaviour was worrying as there were people nearby at the party when he carried out the assault.

Two women have been convicted of stealing from New Look in Beccles.

Georgia Sugden and Nickie Masterson

Sugden, 22, of Kingsway in Bungay, and Masterson, 21, of the same location, entered a New Look store on Smallgate in Beccles and took £126 worth of goods.

Later the same day the women were arrested in Worlingham.

They were then moved to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sugden was later charged with shoplifting and assault of a special officer. She received a 12 week jail sentence and was required to pay £100 compensation.

Masterson was charged with shoplifting and was jailed for 10 weeks. She was also required to pay £100 compensation.