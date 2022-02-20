Jailed in Norfolk: A man who threatened to kill and an arsonist

A man who threatened to slash someone's face off, another who threatened to kill and an arsonist are some of the people who have been locked up in Norfolk and Waveney.

Here are some of those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney recently.

Marcus Cork

Marcus Cork, 31, had been at the Boots store in Norwich's Riverside when he took out a 22cm knife on October 6 last year.

The court heard how Cork waved a knife at the entrance to the store and shouted "I'll cut your face off".

When he was arrested the defendant had the knife in his backpack.

The Riverside Retail Park. Mothercare, Early Learning Centre, Boots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Cork, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, February 11, for sentence having previously admitted to having an article with a blade or point in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He was jailed for eight months, including two months for breaching a previous conditional discharge for a public order offence.

Judge Anthony Bate said: “It is not the first occasion you have been found in possession of a bladed article and because of previous convictions you are now subject to the mandatory minimum sentence."

Steven Robbens

Police were attempting to arrest Steven Robbens for recall to prison for breach of his licence on September 3 , 2021, when his threats led to a stand-off with officers lasting several hours.

The defendant pleaded guilty to threats including one to cut a woman's throat with a carving knife after refusing to leave a flat.

The stand-off was captured on the police officers’ body-worn video footage, some of which was played in court.

Steven Robbens who was jailed at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“He tells one of the women to get into the kitchen and is heard to say 'if you come through the door I will hurt her'. He also says he has ammonia and handcuffs,” said the prosecutor Jude Durr in court.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Lee Lawrence

Lee Lawrence, of Jacobs Street, started a fire in a bike shed under a block of flats in Lowestoft during an argument with a former friend over a woman.

He set fire to petrol in a Suzuki motorcycle in the bike shed under St Peter’s Court in Chapel Street and the resulting fire destroyed the motorbike and caused more than £18,000 damage, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A fire broke out at St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening. - Credit: Jasper King

Between 20 and 30 families were evacuated from the building and had to be placed in emergency accommodation by East Suffolk Council.

The court was told that after starting the fire Lawrence had sent his former friend a text saying: “Good luck riding your motorbike”.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, described the fire as a “revenge attack” motivated by Lawrence having a grudge against the owner of the motorbike because he thought he’d told his ex-girlfriend Lawrence had cheated on her.

The defendant admitted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered following the fire in August last year.

He was jailed for 44 months.