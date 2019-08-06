Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lion statue and car damaged in village

06 August, 2019 - 16:40
Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Photo; Google

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Photo; Google

Archant

A lion statue and a car were damaged in two criminal damage incidents in a village near Norwich.

The first happened at 2.19am on Friday, August 2 outside a business on Plumstead Road in Thorpe End, when a wing mirror of a vehicle was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Facebook, Thorpe End Garage said they had handed police CCTV footage of the incident, and encouraged people to come forward with information.

You may also want to watch:

In the second, a lion statue was damaged in the garden of a property on Plumstead Road at about 2.30am on the same day, with the incident reported to police the following morning.

Police said a group of youths were spotted by the householder, who was given crime prevention advice.

They said there were no lines of enquiry to follow, but they would review any new information which emerged.

A spokesperson said the incidents had not been officially linked.

- Contact 101 if you have information.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farmfoods car park

A man has been attacked with piece of wood in the Farmfoods car park in King's Lynn. Picture Google.

City fans track potential new signing’s flight from Seville

A photo which was posted by Ibrahim Amadou on his official Instagram account, originally posted by football agent Guillaume Chavanon Picture: @Guillaume.Chavanon on Instagram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists