Lion statue and car damaged in village

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Photo; Google Archant

A lion statue and a car were damaged in two criminal damage incidents in a village near Norwich.

The first happened at 2.19am on Friday, August 2 outside a business on Plumstead Road in Thorpe End, when a wing mirror of a vehicle was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Facebook, Thorpe End Garage said they had handed police CCTV footage of the incident, and encouraged people to come forward with information.

In the second, a lion statue was damaged in the garden of a property on Plumstead Road at about 2.30am on the same day, with the incident reported to police the following morning.

Police said a group of youths were spotted by the householder, who was given crime prevention advice.

They said there were no lines of enquiry to follow, but they would review any new information which emerged.

A spokesperson said the incidents had not been officially linked.

- Contact 101 if you have information.