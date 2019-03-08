Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police. Lincolnshire Police

A convicted rapist who has gone on the run could be in Norfolk, warn detectives who are investigating a potential sighting of him in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police. Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Stephen Tierney, 39, absconded from the North Sea Open Camp prison in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, July 3 - and police warn he "poses a risk to the public", and urge people not to approach him.

Lincolnshire Police are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for any information which leads to his arrest.

They are investigating potential sightings in Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, with Tierney having links to all three of those areas.

Lincolnshire Police said: "Tierney poses a risk to the public who are advised not to approach him. He also poses a high risk to anyone who enters into a relationship with him.

"Officers urge Tierney to hand himself in immediately and advise that anyone found to be assisting Tierney to evade capture will be subject to prosecution. This carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment."

Tierney is described as around 5ft 7ins, of small build and with brown/ginger hair.

He has a tattoo saying 'wrist' on his right arm.

A reward of up to £1,000 in being offered for any information which leads to his arrest. Information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Information can also be given via 101, quoting incident number 316 of July 3, but people should call 999 in an emergency.