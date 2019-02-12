Important crime prevention advice available as events are held across district

PC Amy Yeldham, the community engagement officer for Lowestoft, Beccles, and Bungay. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A series of ‘pop up’ crime prevention events will be held across Waveney this month.

The Community Engagement Officer for Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham, will be joined by Safer Neighbourhood Team officers as the crime prevention events take place in Beccles, Lowestoft and Bungay.

Crime prevention advice will be available, along with security marking of bikes and other items, as the ‘pop up’ events are held at St Michaels Church in Beccles on February 22, from 10am to 11am; at the Britten Centre in Lowestoft on February 23, from 11am to 1pm and at Bungay Community Library on February 26 from 10am to 11am.

People will also be able to receive advice on how to register your items on Immobilise and there will also be details on how people can sign up to the free police messenging service Police Connect via www.suffolk.police.uk/services/police-connect