Police appeal after bike stolen in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:08 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 16 March 2020

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police want to speak to this man after a bike was stolen in the north of the city.

The bicycle was taken from outside a building in Colegate, Norwich, on Thursday, February 27.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following the incident, and are appealing for help to identify him.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Scott Ellis on 101 quoting crime number 36/14866/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

