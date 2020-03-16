Police appeal after bike stolen in Norwich

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police want to speak to this man after a bike was stolen in the north of the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bicycle was taken from outside a building in Colegate, Norwich, on Thursday, February 27.

You may also want to watch:

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following the incident, and are appealing for help to identify him.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Scott Ellis on 101 quoting crime number 36/14866/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.