Families have chance to raise crime concerns at meeting in Norwich

Families are being urged to raise crime concerns at a meeting in Norwich. Picture: Archant

People in Norwich are being urged to have their say about crime in their area at a meeting this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team will be holding an action panel (SNAP) meeting on Thursday (February 28) at The Chapel, Wessex Street, Norwich.

Members of the public have the chance to influence policing priorities in the area at the meeting which starts at 7pm.

A current priority for the area is anti-social behaviour around Suffolk Square.

Meanwhile, people living in the Norwich East policing area will be able to meet beat managers outside the Odeon Cinema from noon on Saturday (March 2).

As well as meeting the team, there will be cycle marking taking place at the event so people are urged to bring their bikes down to the event.