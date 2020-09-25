Man attacked with metal object by teenagers who fled on scooters
PUBLISHED: 10:12 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 25 September 2020
A man was punched in the face and took several blows to the head and body after he was assaulted by two teenage attackers with a metal object.
The assault took place in Wymondham at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 18, after the victim became involved in a row with the pair outside shops in Lime Tree Avenue.
The victim suffered cuts and bruising when he was attacked at the junction of Lime Tree Avenue and Ashleigh Gardens.
One of the teenage suspects was wearing a long, black quilted coat with a patterned face covering, while the other donned a dark blue hooded top and blue jeans. Both fled the scene riding black scooters.
Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Ed Rayner at edward.rayner@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 36/65906/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
