Search

Advanced search

Man attacked with metal object by teenagers who fled on scooters

PUBLISHED: 10:12 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 25 September 2020

The junction of Lime Tree Avenue and Ashleigh Gardens in Wymondham, where the attack took place. Picture: Google

The junction of Lime Tree Avenue and Ashleigh Gardens in Wymondham, where the attack took place. Picture: Google

Archant

A man was punched in the face and took several blows to the head and body after he was assaulted by two teenage attackers with a metal object.

The assault took place in Wymondham at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 18, after the victim became involved in a row with the pair outside shops in Lime Tree Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising when he was attacked at the junction of Lime Tree Avenue and Ashleigh Gardens.

One of the teenage suspects was wearing a long, black quilted coat with a patterned face covering, while the other donned a dark blue hooded top and blue jeans. Both fled the scene riding black scooters.

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ed Rayner at edward.rayner@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 36/65906/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Double weather warnings in place for 70mph winds and heavy rain in Norfolk

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Roads in Spooner Row become rivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Two Norfolk pubs named the ‘Best in Britain’

The White Horse, King's Lynn

‘Admin error’ sees final flourish of Junkyard Market postponed

The final weekend of Norwich's Junkyard Market has been postponed Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Mark Armstrong: Run with your mates - don’t let the bad wolf win

Mark Armstrong with wife, Alison, on their own 'cake run'. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN