Crime gang member who made more than £1m ordered to pay back £1

A member of an organised crime gang who made more than £1m following more than 200 burglaries across the east of England has been ordered to pay back just £1.

Almost 100 of the 200 raids, which cost victims more than £2m, were carried out in Norfolk, across 33 towns and villages.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of more than 70 years in December last year following an 11-month crime spree in 2017.

Two of them were back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 9) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

John Stanley Loveridge was 23 when he was jailed for six and a half years in December last year after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

The defendant, formerly of Greenways, Carleton Rode, was found to have benefitted from the conspiracy to the tune of £1,206,590.38 but has just £1 in available assets which he was ordered to pay.

Judge Stephen Holt ordered the defendant, who appeared in court in custody, to pay back £1.

Also appearing in the dock was John Eli Loveridge, who was 42 when he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison last year.

Eli Loveridge, also formerly of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk, was found to have benefitted to the tune of £171,223.18 although his available assets are £720.

The court heard that had already been seized by police.

The figure was formally ordered to be paid back in three months or the defendant would have to serve 21 days in prison in default.

At a previous hearing in May this year, four members of the gang were ordered to pay back just £1.

Danny Stone-Parker, 24, formerly of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, and Timothy Stone Parker, 28, formerly of Clay Way, Ely, who were both jailed for six and a half years for their part in the conspiracy, were both believed to have benefited to the tune of £1.2m but both were said to have available assets of just £1.

Charlie Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, was also said to have made a £1.2m benefit but had assets available of just £1 which were to be paid back within 28 days.

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, who was sentenced to four years in prison had a benefit figure of £257,216 although was also ordered to pay back just £1.