Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crime gang member who made more than £1m ordered to pay back £1

PUBLISHED: 12:45 09 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A member of an organised crime gang who made more than £1m following more than 200 burglaries across the east of England has been ordered to pay back just £1.

John Stanley Loveridge. PIC: Norfolk PoliceJohn Stanley Loveridge. PIC: Norfolk Police

Almost 100 of the 200 raids, which cost victims more than £2m, were carried out in Norfolk, across 33 towns and villages.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of more than 70 years in December last year following an 11-month crime spree in 2017.

Two of them were back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 9) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

John Stanley Loveridge was 23 when he was jailed for six and a half years in December last year after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

John Eli Loveridge. PIC: Norfolk Police.John Eli Loveridge. PIC: Norfolk Police.

The defendant, formerly of Greenways, Carleton Rode, was found to have benefitted from the conspiracy to the tune of £1,206,590.38 but has just £1 in available assets which he was ordered to pay.

Judge Stephen Holt ordered the defendant, who appeared in court in custody, to pay back £1.

You may also want to watch:

Also appearing in the dock was John Eli Loveridge, who was 42 when he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison last year.

Eli Loveridge, also formerly of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk, was found to have benefitted to the tune of £171,223.18 although his available assets are £720.

The court heard that had already been seized by police.

The figure was formally ordered to be paid back in three months or the defendant would have to serve 21 days in prison in default.

At a previous hearing in May this year, four members of the gang were ordered to pay back just £1.

Danny Stone-Parker, 24, formerly of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, and Timothy Stone Parker, 28, formerly of Clay Way, Ely, who were both jailed for six and a half years for their part in the conspiracy, were both believed to have benefited to the tune of £1.2m but both were said to have available assets of just £1.

Charlie Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, was also said to have made a £1.2m benefit but had assets available of just £1 which were to be paid back within 28 days.

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, who was sentenced to four years in prison had a benefit figure of £257,216 although was also ordered to pay back just £1.

Most Read

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘This is a tragic case’ - man, 29, did not intend to take his life, coroner rules

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garage sale organiser will not ‘cost taxpayers money’, council admits after row

Winterton Village Hall. Picture: Google Maps.

Film Feast Norfolk line-up announced with food inspired by films

The Cook The Thief The Wife and His Lover will be one of the films shown at the event Credit: Supplied by Cinema City Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists