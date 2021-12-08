News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crime fears could see some street lights switched back on

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:39 PM December 8, 2021
Steve Barber, a resident of Heathgate, is angry about the bright street lights and untidy grass area

Street lights which had been turned off could be switched back on amid safety concerns. - Credit: Archant

Some of the street lights in Norfolk which had been switched off to save money and cut energy costs could be turned back on amid safety concerns.

Hundreds of people have reported places where they feel unsafe in Norfolk to police through the StreetSafe scheme.

That scheme allows people to use a mobile phone app to report locations where they feel unsafe to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police chief constable Paul Sanford said some "significant hot spots" had been identified.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

Norfolk police chief constable Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He told a recent meeting of the Norfolk Police and Crime panel that issues such as graffiti and street lighting were "very high up on the list" of reasons why people felt unsafe in those areas.

Police have been patrolling identified areas, but it will be up to Norfolk County Council whether to switch lights back on.

In 2010, the council agreed to switch off thousands of lights for part of the night to cut carbon emissions and save thousands of pounds.

But, at a council meeting this week, Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat councillor for Cromer, queried whether the lights might be switched back on if the police raises concerns.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Tim Adams. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

He said: "The police will be reporting areas where people feel uncomfortable due to street lights being turned off back to councils - will the cabinet member commit to turning them back on where requested?"

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, Conservative cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "We will, of course, review locations if there is a proven safety issue and we liaise closely with Norfolk Constabulary on this.

"However, this needs to be carefully considered given the negative environmental impact it would have on reducing carbon emissions."

Mr Wilby added: "To reduce CO2 emissions and save money, we have adopted part night lighting in low crime areas where there are low levels of through traffic.

"It also complements other actions we have taken, such as modernising lights to make them more energy efficient.

"The process involved consultation with all stakeholders, which included residents and Norfolk police."

Norfolk

