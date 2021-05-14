Big rise in stalking and harassment offences during lockdown

Published: 11:45 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM May 14, 2021

Crime in Norfolk has fallen over the past year although there has been a big rise in stalking and harassment offences, according to new figures.

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show overall crime in Norfolk for the year ending December 2020 fell by 2pc to 64,675 compared to 65,707 the year before.

Despite the fall in crime during a year hit by the coronavirus pandemic, stalking and harassment figures in the county have rocketed with a 63pc rise to 8,723 offences in the year ending December 2020 compared to 5,347 the year before.

Violence against the person offences have also shot up by 14pc to 28,027 crimes.

While there had been a 1pc rise in violence without injury offences, from 12,040 in 2019 to 12,188 in 2020, there was a fall in violence with injury offences from 7,258 in 2019 to 7,095 crimes in 2020.

There was also an 11pc rise in knife offences, up from 422 offences in 2019 to 469 in 2020 and a 25pc increase in firearms crimes which were up from 51 in 2019 to 64 in 2020.

Robberies fell by 25pc to 345 offences and burglaries were also down 21pc to 2,558.

Norfolk's deputy chief constable Paul Sanford said: “We know these types of offences are amongst those which matter the most to our communities, so it’s pleasing to see some sizable reductions in these areas, some of which are down by 25pc.

Norfolk's deputy chief constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Archant





“We are also pleased to see further increases in drugs offences which are a direct result of our targeted enforcement tackling this criminality.

"The figures for the past 12 months coincide with the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic which undoubtedly has had an impact on recorded crime, both good and bad.

"Sadly, that impact has included increases in domestic abuse which accounts for the rises in non-injury violence, stalking and harassment. These crimes are often underreported so in some respects it is good to see victims having the confidence to come forward and report all forms of abuse."

Meanwhile, in Suffolk while there was an overall fall in crime compared to the previous year, ONS data showed there was a 23pc rise in stalking and harassment crimes which went up to 6,566 in the year ending December 2020 compared to 5,332 the year before.