Crime-busting alley gates installed in parts of Norwich

Published: 8:20 AM March 13, 2021

One of the new crime-busting alley gates in Leonards Street, Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich City Council

Families in parts of the city will be kept safer thanks to crime-busting alley gates which have been installed.

Four alley gates have gone in at Esdelle Street, Constitution Hill, Denmark Street and Leonards Street in Norwich as part of a Safer Neighbourhoods community fund set up to help find solutions to problems related to crime, anti-social behaviour and community safety.

Michele Emrick has had an alley gate installed through the scheme, which serves her home and the six neighbouring properties in the city.

She said: “Without the security of an alley gate, the alley was being used for all kinds of things that were unhygienic, antisocial and dangerous.”

Picture of crime-fighting alley gate in the Constitution Hill area of Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich City Council

As well as funding from Norwich City Council, the scheme has benefitted from financial support from the Home Office Safer Streets Fund in partnership with the Office of the Police Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN).

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Lorne Green, said: "Burglaries, robberies and thefts are crimes which can have a huge impact not just on those directly involved but also on the wider community.

"This is a great example of partnership working for the benefit of our local communities - helping to improve security, reduce crime and help residents feel safer."

In addition to the four gates that have been installed another four on order which will mean that more than 45 properties in the city are set to have their security improved this year.

The council's Safer Neighbourhood scheme will continue into 2022 and can pay for the total cost of the alley gates as well as up to 95pc of the cost of other measures that help to reduce or deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: “The council funding will be available for this coming financial year and we would encourage individuals and community groups to find out more about it on our website."

Applications are invited from residents and community groups and the work must benefit more than one household or property.

Anyone who would like to bid for funding should visit www.norwich.gov.uk/communityfund and complete an expression of interest form. Applications need to be submitted by January 31 2022.