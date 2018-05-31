Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a red Yamaha motorcycle and a silver Audi A3 crashed on the A1065 at Ickburgh.

The incident took place near to the Gulf Petrol station at around 4.20pm on Saturday, April 25.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds with serious injuries and has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has any dashcam footage or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident should contact PC Luke Heffer at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 332 of Saturday, April 25.