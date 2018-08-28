Search

Police hunt for driver who fled from scene after crashing into three walls continues

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 November 2018

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a driver who fled from the scene of a crash.

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue. Picture: Mick Howes

Householders described how their homes shook after a VW Beetle Sport careered off the road and hit three walls and a vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on Tuesday, October 9, significantly damaged the walls of three houses, while the VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is yet to be located by police as officers are continuing inquiries into the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 583 74/18.

