Driver fled scene of crash on A47

A driver fled the scene of a crash involving a van on the A47.

Police are appealing for information following the collision on Monday, February 28.

The incident happened at 7.40am on the A47, between the Blofield Heath eastbound slip road and the single carriageway stretch at North Burlingham.

The crash involved a white Peugeot Boxer van and another unknown vehicle.

The van collided with the barrier as a result of the incident and the second vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Parker at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting incident NC-28082022-38.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

