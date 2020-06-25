Public rushed to help woman after crash with drink-driver

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Mini Cooper were involved in a crash in Taverham on Wednesday. Picture: Broadland Police Archant

Police have thanked the “lovely residents” of Taverham after they rushed to help a woman involved in a car crash with a drink-driver.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the junction of Haverscroft Close and Windsor Chase at 6pm on Wednesday, June 24.

A Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a man in his 20s and a Mini Cooper driven by a woman had collided – both cars were damaged and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The Vauxhall driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

The following morning, Broadland Police praised the community spirit after passers-by waited with the injured woman and helped officers clear up debris.

Their Facebook post said: “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the lovely residents in Taverham who helped us yesterday evening.

“Not only did some of you help the female driver whose car was damaged and wait with her whilst police dealt with the scene, but others helped with traffic control and then assisted officers with cleaning up the debris on the road.

“You all pulled together and showed the true meaning of ‘Community’.”