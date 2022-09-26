Norfolk food firm fined £75,000 for releasing polluted liquid into brook
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk food company has been fined £75,000 after it admitted responsibility for discharging contaminated liquid into a brook.
Cranswick Country Foods based in Watton agreed to pay £75,000 to the Norfolk Rivers Trust as part of a fine from the Environment Agency.
The company also paid £15,000 in costs after contaminated liquid escaped from a pork processing site operated by Cranswick on Brandon Road in the town during August 2019.
It comes after an investigation by the Environment Agency revealed the discharge, from a drainage outlet controlled by the abattoir spilled into a tributary of the Watton Brook, a rare chalk stream.
The Environment Agency found no lasting impact to the environment, with Cranswick preventing further discharge from the drainage pipe into the ditch until the source could be identified.
An enforcement undertaking was accepted by the Environment Agency as it was satisfied the discharge of the contaminated liquid was an accident.
Following proceedings, the company also took steps to reduce the risk of reoccurrence, with no further incidents happening since.
Most Read
- 1 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
- 2 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
- 3 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
- 4 Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine
- 5 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
- 6 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
- 7 Deal for councils to buy former Aviva office done - but price still secret
- 8 Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas
- 9 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
- 10 The 'super cute' Norfolk bakery selling local flour, sourdough starter...and cinnamon buns
The charity donation paid to Norfolk Rivers Trust will help fund a project to improve the environment and the watercourse concerned.
Cranswick Country Foods has been contacted for comment.
Members of the public with concerns about pollution should contact the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.