Man who took serrated knife to pub given suspended sentence

A 58-year-old Dereham man has been given a suspended sentence for walking into town openly carrying a serrated kitchen knife.

Craig Wells said he did it for his own protection due to fear of being mugged.

King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that police were called after Wells was seen in the Romany Rye pub in Church Street, Dereham.

Jodin Gherra, prosecuting, said: “He subsequently left and police located him in Church Street.

“Police asked him to drop the knife and he did so.

“During interview, the defendant said the reason he had the knife was for his own protection because he’d seen people mugged.

“He said he didn’t intend to use it but might show it.

“Police noted he [seemed to have had] a few drinks that evening.”

Wells, of Darwin Walk, pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place, namely St Withburga Lane, on January 22.

Solicitor Jason Stevens, mitigating, said his client had had a few drinks after having been to a memorial event.

“He decided to go into town on his own. He took the knife with him, for the first time.

“He genuinely didn’t realise it was an offence.

“He was carrying the knife openly, which probably demonstrates he didn’t realise he was doing anything wrong.”

Wells - described as a “hardworking bricklayer” by his employer - was given four months’ custody, suspended for one year.

A six-month electronically monitored curfew from 8pm to 5am was also imposed.

Wells was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £105 in costs.