Suspended sentence for Lowestoft drug dealer

Craig Evans was stopped on London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Suffolk drug dealer who was found in possession of £200 worth of cannabis after police stopped the car in which he was a passenger has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped the Peugeot in London Road South in August last year and during a search of the car they found a bag in the front passenger footwell where Craig Evans was sitting.

When the bag was searched it was found to contain 20g of cannabis worth £200, electronic scales and £640 cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Two telephones were seized and one of them was found to contain text messages relating to drug dealing, said prosecutor Michael Crimp.

Evans, 24, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also complete a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £200 costs.

Stephen Mather, mitigating, said his client, who has been smoking cannabis since he was 13, had taken steps to address his drug use and was due to start a college course.