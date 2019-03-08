Search

Police wipe smile off anti-social rider's face

PUBLISHED: 12:07 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 31 October 2019

The motorcycle seized by officers in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The motorcycle seized by officers in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police had the last laugh when a motorcyclist rode past them on a cycle path.

For the rider did not realise the men he passed were plain-clothed officers taking part in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

One tweeted: "Male who dangerously rode past four plain-clothed officers on the cycle track at Lynnsport wasn't laughing half as much when we tracked him down and brought a recovery truck with us."

Earlier officers reported they were patrolling cycle paths around Lynnsport.

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and in nearby Salter's Sanctuary in recent days.

When they started their shift yesterday morning, one told social media followers: "The team are parking the paperwork and donning their best civilian attire today to target cycle theft, drugs offences and anti social behaviour around the town centre."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

