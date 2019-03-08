Police wipe smile off anti-social rider's face
PUBLISHED: 12:07 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 31 October 2019
Police had the last laugh when a motorcyclist rode past them on a cycle path.
For the rider did not realise the men he passed were plain-clothed officers taking part in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
One tweeted: "Male who dangerously rode past four plain-clothed officers on the cycle track at Lynnsport wasn't laughing half as much when we tracked him down and brought a recovery truck with us."
Earlier officers reported they were patrolling cycle paths around Lynnsport.
There have been reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and in nearby Salter's Sanctuary in recent days.
When they started their shift yesterday morning, one told social media followers: "The team are parking the paperwork and donning their best civilian attire today to target cycle theft, drugs offences and anti social behaviour around the town centre."
