Crack and heroin worth £5,000 and thousands in cash seized in drugs bust

Norwich Police have seized drugs and cash with a combined value of £8,000 from a property on Sandy Lane. Photo: Norwich Police Archant

Crack cocaine and heroin thought to be worth £5,000 alongside thousands in cash have been recovered during a Norwich drugs bust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great work by Norwich South/West officers out on proactive patrols today around Sandy Lane. Two males arrested and a large quantity of class a and cash seized at a nearby address. #NSSNT #NWSNT #PC1090 #PC1793 #drugsdontpay pic.twitter.com/eOBzGOK0IC — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) July 22, 2019

Officers seized the Class A substances from an address on Sandy Lane this afternoon (Monday, July 22) while on patrol in the area.

Two males were arrested just after midday, between 12.10pm and 12.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

Around £3,000 in cash was also recovered from the property.

A spokesperson for Norwich Police said: "The drugs are believed to be a mix of crack cocaine and heroin, valued potentially around the £5,000 mark and around £3,000 in cash.

"[They] will be tested at some point in future."

In a tweet shared by the force, a spokesperson said: "Great work by Norwich South/West officers out on proactive patrols today around Sandy Lane.

"Two males arrested and a large quantity of Class A [drugs] and cash seized at a nearby address."