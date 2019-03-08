Search

Crack and heroin worth £5,000 and thousands in cash seized in drugs bust

PUBLISHED: 16:17 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 22 July 2019

Norwich Police have seized drugs and cash with a combined value of £8,000 from a property on Sandy Lane. Photo: Norwich Police

Norwich Police have seized drugs and cash with a combined value of £8,000 from a property on Sandy Lane. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

Crack cocaine and heroin thought to be worth £5,000 alongside thousands in cash have been recovered during a Norwich drugs bust.

Officers seized the Class A substances from an address on Sandy Lane this afternoon (Monday, July 22) while on patrol in the area.

Two males were arrested just after midday, between 12.10pm and 12.20pm.

Around £3,000 in cash was also recovered from the property.

A spokesperson for Norwich Police said: "The drugs are believed to be a mix of crack cocaine and heroin, valued potentially around the £5,000 mark and around £3,000 in cash.

"[They] will be tested at some point in future."

In a tweet shared by the force, a spokesperson said: "Great work by Norwich South/West officers out on proactive patrols today around Sandy Lane.

"Two males arrested and a large quantity of Class A [drugs] and cash seized at a nearby address."

