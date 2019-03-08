Arrest made following alleged drugs deal involving 'crack cocaine'

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team arrested a person following an alleged drug deal involving what is believed to be crack cocaine in Lowestoft on Friday, November 1. Picture: Suffolk Police Scorpion Team Twitter Archant

"We're always watching."

So you think you can deal Crack Coaine in #Lowestoft in front of #EastScorpion officers.... Think again! #OneInCustody.

We're Always watching pic.twitter.com/kiiaba5MwS — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) November 1, 2019

That was the vow from a specialised drugs squad after a person was arrested following an alleged drug deal involving what is believed to be crack cocaine.

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team made the arrest in Lowestoft on Friday, November 1.

A quantity of cash was also recovered by officers at the scene.

Officers took to Twitter following the arrest, saying: "So you think you can deal Crack Cocaine in Lowestoft in front of EastScorpion officers....

"Think again!

"One In Custody.

"We're Always watching."

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.