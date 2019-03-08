Cowboy builder appears in court but confiscation hearing is adjourned

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A rogue builder has had a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Miller was jailed for four years in March after ripping off customers for £220,000 worth of building jobs.

The 46-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took the money from eight customers for extensions he never completed.

You may also want to watch:

His victims used their life savings, took out bank loans and spent £122,000 to undo Miller's damage and finish jobs.

During one project, which was never completed, he took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In one case Miller fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

Miller appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 23) but the POCA hearing was adjourned until December 4 so more enquiries could be made about the amount of money owed.

POCA hearings follow a conviction where prosecutors attempt to claw money back from ill gotten gains.