Man caught doing 112mph on A11 was 'Covid speeding'

Published: 2:42 PM December 18, 2020

A man who was clocked doing more than 110mph was "Covid speeding", a court was told.

Anthony Harrison, 56, was driving a Mercedes E350 car at 112mph - more than 40mph above the 70mph limit - on the A11 at Wymondham.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the offence happened on May 14 this year.

Harrison, of Hemlin Close, West Earlham, Norwich, appeared in court on Friday (December 18) when he admitted speeding.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating for Harrison, said it was a “covid speeding” case.

He said: “The road was empty, it was a sunny day, he was coming back from a visit, a nice piece of road and he put his foot down.”

Mr Nicholls said he knew what he was doing and “shouldn’t have done it”.

Mr Nicholls said he was driving a Mercedes which was a safe car but speeds of 112mph should be reserved for the German autobahn and not British roads.

Harrison had his licence endorsed with six points.

He was also fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £110 costs.



