Man ran onto train tracks to escape Covid police
A man who was breaching Covid rules ran off from police and onto railway tracks to try to escape.
Officers were carrying out patrols around the town centre in Downham Market on Saturday, January 9 following recent feedback from a residents' online poll.
A police spokesperson said a man was witnessed breaching Covid regulations just after 5pm.
They added: "After being approached, the man ran off towards the train station, and subsequently onto the tracks.
"Following a chase the man was located and given a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid regulations. He was also reported to the British Transport Police for railway trespass.
"A quantity of cannabis was found discarded, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this."
King's Lynn Police tweeted on Saturday that officers had recovered £110 of cannabis.
The local policing team are currently working to tackle anti-social behaviour hotspots in the town centre and around Tesco on London Road.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed they were called to Downham Market railway station at 6.21pm on Saturday following reports of a "trespasser on the line".