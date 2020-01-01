Man suffered double leg fracture in bar attack

A man had plates and pins inserted in a double leg fracture after being punched in the face in a confrontation with two cousins in a bar.

Josh Thurling, 24, and his cousin Kevin Thurling, 25, had both been out in a bar in Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard the two defendants had to be separated from the victim after words were exchanged between them earlier in the evening.

But Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said about half an hour later the victim was confronted by the Thurlings.

Mr Ivory said there was a further exchange of words between the victim and the Thurlings who were “in his face”.

As a result of feeling under threat the victim pushed Kevin Thurling away from him, giving him a “shove in the chest”.

Mr Ivory said it prompted a single punch from Josh Thurling which resulted in the victim falling to the floor and sustaining a “very unpleasant” double fracture to his leg.

Mr Ivory said the two defendants had to “bear some responsibility” for the injury.

The victim, who was in “agony” as a result of the injury, had to have two plates and 20 pins inserted to fix the double fracture following the attack on November 25 2017.

Mr Ivory said he was in a cast for 20 weeks and had to wear a special boot for four weeks and was unable to properly weight-bear in this time.

Josh Thurling, of Oak Circle, Gaywood, and Kevin Thurling, of Burney Road, Lynn, both appeared in court on Thursday (July 16) having admitted an offence of causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Stephen Holt said it “must have been a blow of considerable force” which resulted in the victim going to the floor and breaking his leg which caused him “considerable pain”.

The defendants, neither of whom had previous convictions, were given four-month prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Emma Reed, mitigating for Josh Thurling, said essentially it was a “single punch” in reaction to what he perceived as a threat when his cousin was pushed, adding it was “unintended and unforeseen”.

Juliet Donovan, mitigating for Kevin Thurling, said he was of good character and was remorseful for what happened.