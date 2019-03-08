Search

Man tried to drag 'lost' woman into Norwich garden for sex, trial jury are told

PUBLISHED: 17:18 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 23 September 2019

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Police are appealing for a passer-by who helped a woman who was being attacked there to get in touch with them. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Police are appealing for a passer-by who helped a woman who was being attacked there to get in touch with them. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

A woman who got lost in Norwich trying to find her way to work was grabbed by a man who said he wanted to have sex with her and tried to drag her into a garden or an alleyway, a court has heard.

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Police are appealing for a passer-by who helped a woman who was being attacked there to get in touch with them. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been on her way to start a new job and was using a mobile phone to direct her after getting off the bus near to Queen's Road in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard she got lost and was no longer sure where she was after ending up in Carrow Hill at about 5.25am on October 13 last year.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said she became aware of a man, subsequently identified as Anesu Nzanga, who came up to her.

Mr Potts said she did not know who he was but there was an exchange between them before the defendant "tried to take hold of her by linking arms with her".

At one stage both of her arms were linked to the defendant who she told she had to get to work.

But Mr Potts said the defendant tugged at her jacket, grabbed her by the shoulders and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

Mr Potts said he kept saying this and "tried to drag her towards a garden area" which she thought was "like an alleyway".

But at that point another person arrived on scene and she called out for help and tried to get away.

She was able to get away with the help of the second man, as she did not know where she was, but was very frightened.

After reaching work and reporting it to colleagues at work she was spoken to by police.

The court heard DNA was recovered with the defendant being arrested four days later.

Mr Potts said he accepted he had been out and about and had encountered a woman.

He said he had contact with her but denied stating he wanted to have sex with her or that he had tried to pull her into a position where he could do that.

Nzanga, now 37, and formerly of Bracondale, Norwich, has gone on trial accused of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence on October 13 last year.

He has denied that and another offence of assault by beating on the same date.

After Mr Potts opened the prosecution case on Monday (September 23) afternoon, the jury of seven men and five women were shown the victim's video recorded interview taken by police.

The trial continues.

