Search

Advanced search

Woman who stole from disabled brother given three months to pay it back

PUBLISHED: 11:27 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 02 December 2019

Julie Copping has three months to pay back the remainder of the £9,500 she stole from her disabled brother Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Julie Copping has three months to pay back the remainder of the £9,500 she stole from her disabled brother Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A woman who was jailed for stealing more than £9,500 from her disabled brother and using it to fund home improvements has been ordered to pay the rest of the money owed within the next three months.

Julie Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal the cash from his bank account over a seven-month period.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, was sentenced in September this year after pleading guilty to the theft, and Norwich Crown Court then heard she had already repaid £6,000. She was jailed for nine months for the offences, which occurred between January 2018 and July 2018.

At a brief procedural hearing at the crown court on Monday, which Copping did not attend, Judge Anthony Bate made a confiscation order requiring her pay back the final £3772.70 within three months.

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Patients given wrong air in oxygen mix-up at hospital

The East of England Ambulance Service. Photo: EEAST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists