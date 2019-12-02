Woman who stole from disabled brother given three months to pay it back

Julie Copping has three months to pay back the remainder of the £9,500 she stole from her disabled brother Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A woman who was jailed for stealing more than £9,500 from her disabled brother and using it to fund home improvements has been ordered to pay the rest of the money owed within the next three months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julie Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal the cash from his bank account over a seven-month period.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, was sentenced in September this year after pleading guilty to the theft, and Norwich Crown Court then heard she had already repaid £6,000. She was jailed for nine months for the offences, which occurred between January 2018 and July 2018.

At a brief procedural hearing at the crown court on Monday, which Copping did not attend, Judge Anthony Bate made a confiscation order requiring her pay back the final £3772.70 within three months.