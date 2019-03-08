Search

Teen who stabbed mum's partner thought he was going to 'put her in grave'

PUBLISHED: 14:21 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 24 October 2019

A teenager who stabbed her mother's partner thought he was going to end up putting her mum "in hospital or a grave".

Shanice Myers, 19, attacked Daniel Paul armed with two knives on the evening of May 5 at her home in Proctor's Close, King's Lynn.

She told police the next day she wanted Mr Paul to feel the pain her mother had felt throughout their four year relationship.

Robin Griffiths, making his closing speech to the jury of nine men and three women on Thursday, said Myer's Mother "verbally gave as good as she got".

"In drink she would become loud and argumentative," he said, adding on the day of the attack she had been the aggressor with Mr Paul showing "tremendous restraint".

"This was not done in defence of her mother but was done in anger," said Mr Griffiths. "She did not confine herself to a single blow but a sustained attack, after which she said 'I hate you. Woman beater'.

"One would have to be very hard-hearted not have sympathy for Miss Myers when her mother protected her own needs at the expense of her children over the previous few years.

"But that can't justify the use of overwhelming deadly force to bring the problem to an end."

But Isobel Ascherson, for Myers, said the prosecution were saying that Myers mother, an alleged domestic abuse victim, was "asking for it".

"Over the previous four years we have reports of broken bones, bleeding, calls to the police and social services intervention," she said.

"Their case is that on May 5 [Mr Paul] had been exercising 'tremendous restraint' while [Shanice's mother] was having such a go at him about being unfaithful.

"He tells us in evidence 'I have not put a hand against the woman unless I needed to.'

"That is the prosecution case."

The court had heard how Myers' mother had been given a disclosure of Mr Paul's domestic violence history under Clare's Law, including a restraining order against a previous partner.

But she did not want to pursue a prosecution despite multiple calls to 999 and reports of violence.

Miss Ascherson said Myers had been acting in self defence to protect her mum from being killed.

"The injuries she caused are not disputed, but they were to stop him attacking mum," she said. "[Her mum] was five foot four and has suffered broken bones, black eyes, innumerable bruises, fractures, had her head slammed against walls and been thrown around rooms.

"The prosecution do not say Shanice is lying when she says she sits on the edge of her bed hearing an object, or her mum, hitting a wall."

Miss Ascherson said Myers' voice when she called 999 several times since June 2018 showed how "incredibly frightened" she was.

"It is clear that after four years with this man she believed he was at any moment going to put mum in hospital or into a grave.

"On May 5 she gets a gut feeling it is going to go bad. Every time she has that feeling before he has started attacking mum.

"What else could she do to stop him?"

Myers, of Proctors Close, Lynn, is accused of the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

Myers is also charged with wounding with intent on the same date.

She has denied both offences.

The trial continues.

