Search

Advanced search

Two teens to appear in court in connection with Hellesdon robberies

PUBLISHED: 08:54 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 08 February 2020

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Sloughbottom Park BMX track

Archant

Two teenage boys are set to appear in court following robberies in Norwich in which a man was shot in the face and a 13-year-old was threatened with a hammer.

You may also want to watch:

The first robbery happened in the skate park at Hellesdon Community Centre in Woodview Road at about 12pm on May 30 last year when a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager who was armed with a hammer. The victim was threatened, but not injured.

The victim was hurt in the second robbery, when two teenagers approached an 18-year-old man at the BMX track in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross at about 5.30pm on May 30 last year and stole his bicycle. As the victim was giving chase, one of the teenagers, who was also carrying a hammer, pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim. Two people were later arrested.

A police spokesman said two teenage boys have been summoned to Norwich Youth Court on February 18 in connection with the incident.

Most Read

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were treated like cattle’: tourists locked in airport room during nine-hour delay

Ros Sones has said passengers returning from Egypt were

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

‘Tremendous’ impact of NDR heightens calls for relief road around villages

Traffic on Coltishall’s High Street. Picture: Stuart Anderson

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.
Drive 24