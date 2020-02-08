Two teens to appear in court in connection with Hellesdon robberies

Two teenage boys are set to appear in court following robberies in Norwich in which a man was shot in the face and a 13-year-old was threatened with a hammer.

The first robbery happened in the skate park at Hellesdon Community Centre in Woodview Road at about 12pm on May 30 last year when a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager who was armed with a hammer. The victim was threatened, but not injured.

The victim was hurt in the second robbery, when two teenagers approached an 18-year-old man at the BMX track in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross at about 5.30pm on May 30 last year and stole his bicycle. As the victim was giving chase, one of the teenagers, who was also carrying a hammer, pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim. Two people were later arrested.

A police spokesman said two teenage boys have been summoned to Norwich Youth Court on February 18 in connection with the incident.