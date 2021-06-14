Man denies possessing and dealing class A drugs

Published: 12:26 PM June 14, 2021

A Thetford man has denied being involved in the supply of drugs.

He was stopped by police while driving in Diss on May 13 last year, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

After resisting arrest and trying to run away, officers, found he was in possession of drugs and £2,000 in cash.

Mark Moulton, 25, of Glebe Close in Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 11.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and one count of possession of class-A MDMA.

But he pleaded not guilty to all charges at Friday's hearing.

Moulton is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for trial on Friday, July 9.