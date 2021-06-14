Man denies possessing and dealing class A drugs
- Credit: Archant
A Thetford man has denied being involved in the supply of drugs.
He was stopped by police while driving in Diss on May 13 last year, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.
After resisting arrest and trying to run away, officers, found he was in possession of drugs and £2,000 in cash.
Mark Moulton, 25, of Glebe Close in Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 11.
He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and one count of possession of class-A MDMA.
But he pleaded not guilty to all charges at Friday's hearing.
Moulton is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for trial on Friday, July 9.
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
- 2 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 3 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
- 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 5 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 6 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
- 7 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- 8 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
- 9 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
- 10 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched