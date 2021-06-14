News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man denies possessing and dealing class A drugs

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:26 PM June 14, 2021   
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mark Moulton appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 11. - Credit: Archant

A Thetford man has denied being involved in the supply of drugs.

He was stopped by police while driving in Diss on May 13 last year, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

After resisting arrest and trying to run away, officers, found he was in possession of drugs and £2,000 in cash.

Mark Moulton, 25, of Glebe Close in Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 11.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and one count of possession of class-A MDMA.

But he pleaded not guilty to all charges at Friday's hearing.

Moulton is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for trial on Friday, July 9.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
  2. 2 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
  3. 3 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
  1. 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  2. 5 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
  3. 6 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  4. 7 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
  5. 8 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
  6. 9 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
  7. 10 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Kelly High who is crowdfunding for her daughter Sienna High (pictured) who has been diagnosed with h

Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Grigorijus Mensikovas has been jailed following an attack on his former partner.

Woman on soft-food diet 'forever' after attack by kick-boxer partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon