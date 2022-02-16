Tired delivery driver smashed into Vauxhall Mokka on A47 junction

An "over tired" courier driver went through a red light at a major Norfolk junction and crashed into car, a court has heard.

Matthew Holzer was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Movano when he failed to stop at a red light at the A47/A146 junction outside Norwich.

He smashed into the offside of a Vauxhall Mokka, leading to its two occupants being taken to hospital with whiplash injuries.

Holzer, 54, of Mill Road, Thurlton, was banned for six months from driving after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Wednesday.

Holzer represented himself at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court and told the bench he had been tired at the time, had worked long hours and had to care for his mother.

He said: "I was almost certainly over tired. I can only say sorry. Yes, I should not have been driving."

Holzer also apologised to the occupants of the Vauxhall Mokka, who he said were an elderly man with his deaf wife.

Their Vauxhall Mokka was written off due to Holzer's actions behind the wheel on July 5 last year.

The court heard Holzer had nine penalty points on his licence for three speeding offences.

Holzer had asked magistrates to consider not banning him from driving due to an exceptional circumstances argument.

He said he lived "out in the sticks" with his elderly mother and had to transport her to medical appointments and do her shopping.

Holzer would also find it harder to visit his two children in Loddon and said his courier role involved delivering medical equipment, including Covid and blood tests.

He said any driving ban would be "a massive inconvenience".

However magistrates dismissed his exceptional circumstances appeal and placed seven points on his driving licence - leading to Holzer being banned from six months and losing his job as a consequence.

Chair of the bench Antony Cronk said: "You were by your own admission over tired and there was damage and injuries to another party."

As well as his six month driving ban, Holzer was fined £120 and ordered to pay police prosecution costs of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34.