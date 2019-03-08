Manhunt underway for couple wanted in France

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a couple who are wanted in France.

Sucarina Calin, aged 52, and Secretar Calin, 48, who are both from Romania are wanted on a European Arrest Warrant.

Sucarine, who is a woman, and Secretar, a male, are thought to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area, and may have links to Ipswich.

Anyone who may have seen them, or know their whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Samantha Shevlin at Halesworth police station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.