Couple plead guilty to their parts in Breckland burglaries

Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A couple have been warned they face custody after admitting their parts in a pair of burglaries.

Laura Bell, 29, and Edwin Stratton, 33, had both been charged with two counts of burglary.

It followed raids at Thetford Road, Griston, and in Breckles, in July 2018.

Bell, of Whitstable in Kent, and Stratton, also of Whitstable in Kent, both appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, November 16, for what was meant to be the start of their trial.

But before they appeared in front of a jury Stratton pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

His co-defendant Bell pleaded not guilty to the burglaries but admitted one count of handling stolen goods and another of attempting to handle stolen goods.

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned sentencing until January 14 next year.

He warned both defendants in the case that all options were open to the court, including custody.