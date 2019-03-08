Thorpe couple fear more problems when 'vile' neighbour is released

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A couple fear they will endure more misery at the hands of a "vile" woman who has made life hell for those living near her once she is released from prison at the end of her two-year sentence.

Anne Egglestone, 56, was jailed for two years at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month after she breached a criminal behaviour order by contacting emergency services and sending abusive messages.

Norwich Crown Court heard she had deliberately pointed a security camera directly into neighbours' homes, making them feel they were under surveillance as well as sending offensive messages to Norwich charity Leeway.

Egglestone, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, was also in breach of a suspended sentence order and was told by Judge Stephen Holt that she was not "a very nice piece of work".

Today the couple who had lived closest to Egglestone have told how they are concerned their nightmare will continue when Egglestone is released from prison.

A 60-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said it had been "awful" living so close to Egglestone.

She said: "It's been a complete nightmare. She's unpredictable, abusive, has a foul mouth - she's just vile.

"She's made us prisoners in our own home.

"We can't move because who would want to buy this?

"We would have to disclose this and who would want to move next door to her?"

Although the although the neighbour, whose mental health has suffered as a result of the problems, was relieved Egglestone was now behind bars, she knew it was not the end of the matter.

She said: "We were pleased she has got a custodial sentence but its just a reprieve because we know she will come out and reoffend. There will be more problems."

Following a fire in Egglestone's garden which spread to their trees in 2017, the woman said two police officers came round to discuss the incident when she started destroying some fence panels they had temporarily put in with a hammer.

She said: "We were talking to two officers about what had happened and we started hearing this noise and she was shouting and hammering the fence down."

She said: "It took seven police officers to arrest her. "It was awful, absolutely awful."