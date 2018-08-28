Couple caught with £10k of drugs in shed will be at home for son’s birthday this Christmas after being spared jail

Police found just over a kilo of cannabis in the property. File photo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A couple caught with almost £10,000 of cannabis and cocaine in their shed will be home for their son’s second birthday on Christmas Day after avoiding jail.

On April 9 this year, police officers on Lady Jane Grey Road in King’s Lynn smelled cannabis coming from a wooden shed nearby.

Knocking on the door of the linked property in an adjacent block of flats they found 29-year-old Scott Dale.

Despite denying all knowledge of the shed, officers found a key on him which opened the door.

Inside they found just over a kilo of cannabis, and 23.9 grams of cocaine, with purity of between 79 and 83pc.

Dale was arrested along with his partner Taylor David, 22, both of Lady Jane Grey Road, and the pair were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

Dale had admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, and David admitted allowing her premises to be used for the supply of cannabis.

“Both defendants were arrested and gave no comment interviews,” said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

“[Dale] has put in a basis of plea that claimed he did not make any financial gain. As to the large quantity of cannabis he was looking after it for his own supplier, to whom he owed money for drugs.”

The court heard Dale, who has 19 convictions for 29 offences, has employment as a forklift driver.

Darren Snow, mitigating for Dale, said the have been “significant changes” for him over recent months, and the couple’s son is set to turn two on Christmas Day.

“He has taken significant steps to prove himself as a stable partner and father to his young child, and prove himself to his employer,” said Mr Snow.

“It is his own drug problem which creates the situation where he gets into debt and vulnerable to these kind of pressures. The debt was significant and he felt he had no option but agree to store the drugs.”

Mark Roochove, for David, said she was an “articulate, intelligent lady” with no previous convictions.

“She certainly doesn’t want to bring her son, as she had to today, to establishments such as this,” he added.

Judge Stephen Holt spared Dale immediate prison by suspending his two year jail term for the maximum period of two years.

“I think there are real signs you have come to the end of your criminal career,” he told Dale, also ordering 240 hours of unpaid work.

David was given a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.