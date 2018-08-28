Search

Advanced search

Couple caught with £10k of drugs in shed will be at home for son’s birthday this Christmas after being spared jail

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 17 December 2018

Police found just over a kilo of cannabis in the property. File photo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police found just over a kilo of cannabis in the property. File photo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A couple caught with almost £10,000 of cannabis and cocaine in their shed will be home for their son’s second birthday on Christmas Day after avoiding jail.

On April 9 this year, police officers on Lady Jane Grey Road in King’s Lynn smelled cannabis coming from a wooden shed nearby.

Knocking on the door of the linked property in an adjacent block of flats they found 29-year-old Scott Dale.

Despite denying all knowledge of the shed, officers found a key on him which opened the door.

Inside they found just over a kilo of cannabis, and 23.9 grams of cocaine, with purity of between 79 and 83pc.

Dale was arrested along with his partner Taylor David, 22, both of Lady Jane Grey Road, and the pair were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

Dale had admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, and David admitted allowing her premises to be used for the supply of cannabis.

“Both defendants were arrested and gave no comment interviews,” said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

“[Dale] has put in a basis of plea that claimed he did not make any financial gain. As to the large quantity of cannabis he was looking after it for his own supplier, to whom he owed money for drugs.”

The court heard Dale, who has 19 convictions for 29 offences, has employment as a forklift driver.

Darren Snow, mitigating for Dale, said the have been “significant changes” for him over recent months, and the couple’s son is set to turn two on Christmas Day.

“He has taken significant steps to prove himself as a stable partner and father to his young child, and prove himself to his employer,” said Mr Snow.

“It is his own drug problem which creates the situation where he gets into debt and vulnerable to these kind of pressures. The debt was significant and he felt he had no option but agree to store the drugs.”

Mark Roochove, for David, said she was an “articulate, intelligent lady” with no previous convictions.

“She certainly doesn’t want to bring her son, as she had to today, to establishments such as this,” he added.

Judge Stephen Holt spared Dale immediate prison by suspending his two year jail term for the maximum period of two years.

“I think there are real signs you have come to the end of your criminal career,” he told Dale, also ordering 240 hours of unpaid work.

David was given a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists