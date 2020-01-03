Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

A man and a woman were set upon in a town centre attack.

Police say they were assaulted on Railway Road, in King's Lynn on Tuesday, December 31.

The couple were on the opposite side of the road to the Kings Lynn bus station entrance, near to a crossing, when they were approached by two men.

The two men were reported to have stepped out of a car, before proceeding to attack the couple, leaving the male victim with a black, swollen eye.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, whch happened at approximately 2.45pm.

It is believed that a number of vehicles, buses and pedestrians were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Courtney Reid at King's Lynn police investigation centre on 101, quoting case number 36/CJ/10114/20.