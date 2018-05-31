Search

Advanced search

Suspected dealer arrested for supplying cancer drug

PUBLISHED: 10:02 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 30 November 2019

A 33-year-old was charged with supplying class A drugs. Picture: Getty

A 33-year-old was charged with supplying class A drugs. Picture: Getty

Copyright Stephen Barnes, 2012

A 33-year-old man has been charged with supplying class A drugs, as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Matthew Mills, who lives on Hainault Road in London, was charged with two counts of supplying crack cocaine and the opioid pain killer diamorphine, which is commonly prescribed to cancer patients.

You may also want to watch:

The 33-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, November 26, following an ongoing investigation into county lines drug dealing in Norwich.

Mr Mills was taken in for questioning, and later charged with two offences.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 7.

Anyone with concerns about County Lines can speak to local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. If you'd rather stay anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Harry Potter-themed Christmas party series cancelled at last minute

A previous event held by the Norfolk Christmas Party company. Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former paramedic jailed for slashing ex-wife with knife

Paul Brine. Picture: Archant Library/Alex Hurrell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists