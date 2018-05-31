Suspected dealer arrested for supplying cancer drug

A 33-year-old man has been charged with supplying class A drugs, as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Matthew Mills, who lives on Hainault Road in London, was charged with two counts of supplying crack cocaine and the opioid pain killer diamorphine, which is commonly prescribed to cancer patients.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, November 26, following an ongoing investigation into county lines drug dealing in Norwich.

Mr Mills was taken in for questioning, and later charged with two offences.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 7.

Anyone with concerns about County Lines can speak to local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. If you'd rather stay anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.