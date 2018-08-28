Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Seven arrests over county lines drug dealing in targeted operation

PUBLISHED: 13:34 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 24 January 2019

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Seven people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing after a joint operation from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, 23 properties were searched and 61 arrests made across the eastern region.

More than 200 officers from seven forces - Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertforshire, Kent, Norfollk and Suffolk, were supported by the Met Police and National Crime Agency in the operation.

More than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs were also seized along with cannabis, knives and imitation firearms, and around £20,000 in cash.

As part of the cross-border operation, seven arrests were made in Norfolk.

In Norwich a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and a woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Five arrests in Great Yarmouth included a man in his 40s arrested on suspicion with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable for ERSOU, Simon Parkes, said: “County drugs lines have a significant impact on towns across the eastern region and drive a wide range of criminality. This is why we’re working together as police forces and a regional organised crime unit, alongside the National Crime Agency, to disrupt those who run and profit from them and to safeguard those affected.

“We’re really pleased with the results of this co-ordinated response to an issue which causes serious harm to our communities; this has been the product of months of hard work by officers. We have targeted those controlling county lines due to the links with the exploitation of vulnerable people, the pedalling of dangerous and illicit substances, and associated violence.

“The success of these types of operations replies upon communities working with their local police officers, providing information to help identify those dealing the drugs in their area as well as those who are vulnerable and being exploited, so if you do have any concerns in your area please do contact your local force on 101.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

When to see the super snow moon over Norfolk

Another super moon will rise in February. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Charity in fresh bid for approval of Romanian rescue dog centre

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists