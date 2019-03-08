Member of drugs gang which made £300,000 ordered to pay back just £90

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A member of a county lines drug gang which "flooded" Great Yarmouth with drugs and generated more than £300,000 in cash has been ordered to pay back just £90.

Glonar Thomas. 19, from London was said to have acted as a "manager and enforcer" for the gang and was sent to a young offenders institution for seven years and nine months in April, this year, but was back before Norwich Crown Court for a hearing to claw back cash.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said that the benefit figure for the drug dealing by the gang was put at £302,285 but said only asset which could be found for Thomas was £90, which was seized by police at the time of his arrest.

John Morgans, for Thomas, said that the cash was still in the possession of the police and so there would be no difficulty in the money being obtained.

Judge Katharine Moore made the order and said that he should serve one day in default of not handing over the money.

A further hearing has been set for September 17 for a confiscation hearing for another leading gang member William Donkoh, 31, who was given 12 years, in April, this year, for running the "Deano" line from his east London flat.

Donkoh who was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs was said to have been directing and organising the sale of heroin and cocaine on a commercial scale.

When Donkoh was arrested in London in June 2018, police said the main mobile phone used to control the "Deano" line was seized along with cash.

Officers estimated 45,000 text messages were sent from the phone to Norfolk drug addicts during the period of the police operation.

Donkoh had been due at the hearing but failed to be taken to court by the prison, in London, where he is currently an inmate.

His barrister Ryan Brennan said in his case the prosecution were seeking a higher confiscation figure of about £3000.

He said there was £880 seized at the time of his arrest and also some designer clothing and trainers which were seized by officers which could be sold to realise the cash.

Mr Brennan said that Donkoh should be brought to court for the next hearing so progress can be made in the case.

Donkoh was arrested on June 26, last year outside his home in Hackney.